Mumbai, April 27: After the first round of Dearness Allowance hikes was recently announced for central government employees under the 7th Pay Commission, all eyes are now on another DA hike that may be implemented from July 2023. As per the media outlets, experts predict that the DA, calculated based on the 7th Pay Commission, may rise by 3 to 4 percent starting from 1 July 2023. The previous hike was announced recently with a 4% increase in the Dearness Allowance in accordance with the 7th Pay Commission.

The DA hike had restarted after the COVID-19 freeze with a straight 11 percent hike in July 2021, taking the figure from 17 to 28 percent. Another round of hike announced in October 2021 took DA to 31 percent. 2022 saw a 3 percent hike first and then a 4 percent hike taking the figure to 38 percent. With the recent 4 percent hike, the DA for central government employees now stands at 42 percent. 8th Pay Commission To Replace 7th Pay Commission Soon? Centre Likely To Implement New Pay Commission in 2026; Check Latest News Update.

The Central Government decides on a Dearness Allowance hike on the basis of the All-India CPI-IW data released by the Labour Bureau under the Ministry of Labour and Employment. For February 2023, the AICPI-IW decreased by 0.1 points to 132.7, according to a press release by Labour Bureau. The All India Index for January 2023 was 132.8. While the AICPI-IW data for March 2023 will be released on 28th April 2023, the February data shows that the DA/DR rate may increase by 3 percent. 7th Pay Commission: When Will Central Government Revise Fitment Factor For Its Employees? Check Latest News Update Here.

According to a report published by Zee Business, the government is planning to do away with the pay commission in the next few years and is set to introduce a new formula for the calculation of salaries of central employees.

