New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) Two men were arrested for allegedly duping people on the pretext of high returns in Bitcoins, police said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Jatin Kumar Dhall (28), a resident of Rohini Sector-28, and Anshul Arora (33), a resident of Noida Extension, Uttar Pradesh, they said.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Shocker: Woman Made To Walk by Husband's Relatives on Burning Coal and Iron Nails in Durg To Prove She Did Not Practice Black Magic; Three Arrested.

The accused came in contact with each other through a Telegram group, police said.

A complaint was received from the wealth manager of a private bank alleging that in September 2022, an unidentified person contact him on Instagram and asked him to invest money in Bitcoin which would yield very high returns, police said.

Also Read | Amritpal Singh Crackdown: Canada ‘Very Closely’ Following the Developments in Punjab, Says Foreign Minister Melanie Joly.

The complainant transferred Rs 90,000 on the assurance that he would get Rs 2,50,000 within three hours, they said.

When the complainant did not get the money, he asked the accused about the return on which the latter further requested him to invest more money. The complainant got suspicious and approached the police, they added.

A team under the supervision of Pawan Tomar, SHO of Cyber Police Station north district, and which comprised inspector Sandeep Shrivastava and head constable Geeta, was formed. During investigation, the money trail of the cheated amount led to the bank account of a jeweller in the Rohini area in which the cheated amount was credited, police said.

On enquiry from the jeweller, it was revealed that Dhall transferred the cheated money for purchasing a ring, they said.

Police worked on the details of the accused provided by the jeweller and zeroed in on the location of Dhall at Rohini Sector-31. Subsequently, he was arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

Dhall revealed that he, along with his associate Arora, had been cheating people through fake Instagram accounts by offering high investment returns in Bitcoins, the DCP said.

On Dhall's instance, a raid was conducted at the residence of accused Aroro who burnt his mobile phone having key evidence against him. He was arrested and the burnt mobile phone was also seized, which is being sent to FSL for retrieving evidence, the police officer said.

It was further revealed that Arora would arrange fake SIM cards and bank accounts through Telegram groups, police said, adding six smartphones and one car were recovered from the accused's possession.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)