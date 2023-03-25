Ahmedabad, March 25: A Gandhinagar resident has filed a complaint against three persons involved in duping him with a sum of Rs 33 lakh on the pretext of providing a visa to Canada. Umang Patel, resident of Sector 25 in Gandhinagar has filed a complaint against Asif Ajmeri alias Sumit Patel and Ravi Patel, residents of Ahmedabad.

TOI reported that Umang Patel who runs a cosmetics retail business in Sector 24 with his wife said in his complaint that he and his wife Devanshi had planned to go to Canada. His wife contacted Bhupendra Patel who in turn led them to a visa agent office in Vastrapur. Sumit Patel, Ravi Patel and Mayur Patel were involved in the visa process. Online Fraud in Mumbai: Woman Duped of Rs 10 Lakh After Being Lured for Work From Home Scam and Bitcoin Investment.

Amit and his wife met Sumit Patel, who asked them to pay Rs 35 lakh for visa. Amit submitted all the documents including passports for their visa and even visited the Canada Embassy at New Delhi. Online Fraud in Mumbai: Fraudsters Dupe Woman of Rs 11 Lakh on Pretext of Providing ‘Youtube Likes’ Job, Five Arrested.

Umang said they were later told to visit the Canadian embassy again on April 6, 2022. Sumit and Ravi met Umang there and took their passports. After a while, they showed them Canadian visa stickers on their passports. The agents took their passports 'for further procedures'.

Amit Patel then paid Rs 33 lakh to Sumit Patel which included Rs 27 lakh through Angadia and Rs 6 lakh as cash. However, after receiving the money, Sumit Patel neither got them the visa nor returned the money and switched his phone off.

