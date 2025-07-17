Hamirpur (HP), July 17 (PTI) Two forest personnel who rescued over 100 snakes last year were honoured on the occasion of World Snake Day here on Wednesday.

Suresh Kumar rescued 60 snakes last year while Vinod Kumar rescued 45. Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Sameer Rastogi honoured the two, who were also awarded commendation letters and certificates by the Forest Department.

Notably, snakes are found in forests and even in private and government houses during the summer and monsoon seasons and they bite human beings and animals, which at times proves fatal.

During the programme, the field staff of the Forest Department were honoured for their commendable services, especially those working for the conservation of snakes. They were given digital certificates.

Addressing the officers and employees of the department, Rastogi talked about the importance of snakes and their contribution to ecological balance.

