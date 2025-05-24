Guwahati, May 24 (PTI) Two employees of Assam's Sribhumi district jail were arrested on Saturday for allegedly molesting a woman inside the prison, a police officer said.

The two accused were caught by their colleagues while attempting to molest the inmate.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Horror: Man Lures 3-Year-Old Girl Into Bushes With Sweets, Rapes and Kills Her in YSR Kadapa District; Arrested.

The jail superintendent, with the help of other staff, held the two accused and informed local police, the officer said.

"The incident was reported around 1.30 am. Local police rushed to the spot. The two were apprehended and the woman taken for medical examination," he said.

Also Read | Fake Call Centre Busted: Police Expose Fake Call Centre in Pune That Duped US Citizens of Over INR 25 Lakh Day by Issuing Arrest Threats; 5 Held.

"A case is being registered and investigation started," the officer added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)