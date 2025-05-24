Kadapa, May 24: A shocking crime has rocked Andhra Pradesh’s YSR Kadapa district, where a three-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered during a family wedding. The incident occurred in Kambaladinne village as the victim, who had accompanied her parents to a relative’s wedding, was playing outside the venue. The accused, identified as Rahamatulla, reportedly lured the child away by offering her sweets and took her to a secluded, deserted area.

When the girl’s parents noticed her missing, they began a frantic search. Tragically, her lifeless body was later discovered hidden in bushes near the venue. Villagers, upon learning of the crime, apprehended Rahamatulla and handed him over to the police. Coimbatore Shocker: 5 Including 4 Minor Boys Rape 2 Schoolgirls, Schoolboy in Pollachi After Watching Porn Videos, Film Act; Arrested.

Authorities have confirmed his arrest and stated that a thorough investigation is underway to determine further details and motive behind the heinous act. The case has sparked outrage and grief in the local community, with demands for swift justice. Kolkata Shocker: 2 Men Drug, Gang-Rape Teen Girl in Park Circus, Film Video of Sex Assault To Blackmail Victim; Arrested.

This comes as two prison guards have been arrested in Assam's Sribhumi district for allegedly dragging a young, homeless woman, who is mentally challenged, to the compound of the district jail and gang-raping her. The woman was allegedly dragged onto the premises of the jail at 1.30 am on Saturday and the two prison guards, also known as warders, were caught by a patrolling team.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

