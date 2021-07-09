New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) Two men were killed on Thursday night during a shooting incident in north Delhi's Filmistan Road area, police said.

According to police, a PCR call was received around 9.20 pm regarding the incident.

Police reached the spot where two persons, both aged 30, were found injured. They were taken to a hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead, a senior police officer said.

One of the deceased is identified as Sanjay, while the identity of the other is being ascertained, they said, adding that further investigation is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)