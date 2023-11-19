Kolkata, Nov 19 (PTI) Two suspected Maoists have been arrested in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, police said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police arrested them at Ahiran Hat in Suti area, he said.

A pistol, six cartridges, some Maoist documents, Rs 40,000 in cash and a motorcycle were seized from their possession, he added.

