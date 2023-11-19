New Delhi, November 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Australian cricket Team for winning the World Cup tournament saying that their’s was a commendable performance through the tournament, culminating in a splendid triumph. He also complimented Travis Head for his remarkable game today.

"Congratulations to Australia on a magnificent World Cup victory! Theirs was a commendable performance through the tournament, culminating in a splendid triumph. Compliments to Travis Head for his remarkable game today," Modi wrote on X. He also greeted Team India saying g that your talent and through tournament was noteworthy. 'We Stand With You Today and Always' PM Narendra Modi Sends Message to Team India After Their Heartbreaking Loss Against Australia in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final.

"Your talent and determination through the World Cup was noteworthy. You've played with great spirit and brought immense pride to the nation. We stand with you today and always," he said. Australia Win ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Beat India in Final to Clinch Record-Extending Sixth Title.

Australia won their sixth ODI World Cup title in stunning fashion as Travis Head powered home the team with a fierce century. Chasing 241 to win, the Aussies won with seven overs to spare. India batted first and were bowled out for 240.

