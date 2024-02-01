New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): Two men were attacked with knives in the national capital on Thursday, one of whom was later declared dead.

At 1:37 am on Thursday, the police received information from JPC Hospital that two injured boys were admitted there.

Those stabbed were identified as 19-year-old Mayank Chaudhari and 24-year-old Love Kush.

Mayank Chaudhari had sustained multiple stab wounds to his chest and was declared dead, said the hospital authority.

Love Kush sustained abdominal stab injuries, according to the hospital authority.

Love Kush stated that he and Mayank were standing near the open gym in DDA Park in front of JPC Hospital. Aman, Shubham and two others came to the spot and started arguing with them.

There was a history of past altercations between the two groups about six months ago, according to the police.

Aman and Shubham attacked them with a knife. They stabbed Mayank to death and injured Love Kush. The two were admitted to the hospital.

Love Kush was later shifted to GTB Hospital.

A case has been registered. The police are making efforts to apprehend the accused persons.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. More details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)

