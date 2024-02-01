Thane, February 1: The Thane police recently detained a 16-year-old boy for allegedly bludgeoning a history-sheeter to death in the city. Police officials said that the accused and his two friends killed the 28-year-old man on Monday morning, January 29, in the Wagle estate area. The deceased man has been identified as identified as Tanaji Shinde, a resident of Samtanagar Pipeline Road in Wagle Estate.

According to a report in the Times of India, the deceased and the accused knew each other as they resided in the same area. An office said that the alleged murder occurred at around 6 am on Monday when one of the three accused called the victim to meet them near the pipeline. The trio questioned the deceased on why he had verbally abused them earlier. Thane Shocker: Three-and-Half-Year-Old Missing Boy Found Dead in Residential Building’s Water Tank in Bhiwandi, Probe Underway.

Soon, the verbal spat turned ugly and in a fit of rage, one of the accused picked up a wooden plank and smashed it on the Shinde's head repeatedly. The history sheeter fell down in a pool of blood after suffering the blow. After hitting Shinde, the trio fled from the crime scene. The incident came to light after the police were alerted.

They reached the crime scene and carried out the panchnama. Later, they scanned CCTV footage, which helped them to nab the juvenile. During questioning, the minor boy confessed to his crime. The officer said that the deceased had a criminal case registered against him for attempted murder. Meanwhile, cops have launched a manhunt to arrest the other two accused, who are at large. Thane Shocker: 29-Year-Old Man Booked for ‘Marrying’ 12-Year-Old Girl, Making Her Pregnant.

The police have registered a case of murder against the trio. The deceased's body was later sent to the government hospital for autopsy.

