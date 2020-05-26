India News | Two More Held in Palghar Lynching Case

Palghar (Maha), May 26 (PTI) Two more persons were arrested in the Palghar lynching case, the police said on Tuesday, a police official said.

It took the number of arrested in the case, which shook the country due its brutality and also became a political issue, to 150, including ten juveniles,

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Maharashtra police is probing the lynching of three men, including two monks, at Gadchinchle village in Palghar district on April 16.

A mob of local villagers allegedly killed them on suspicion that they were thieves.

The two persons arrested on Monday were presented before the judicial magistrate, who remanded them in judicial custody till May 31, the official said.

