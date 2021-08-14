Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 13 (PTI) The mother and the grandmother of a child died due to electric shock on Friday when they attempted to rescue the two-year-old who accidently touched an earth wire at Thiruvallam near here, police said.

Police said the child touched an earth wire but miraculously escaped. However, her mother, Neethu Mohan (27) and her grandmother Henna Mohan (60) were killed.

Also Read | Delhi Records Zero COVID-19 Deaths for Third Consecutive Day, Reports 50 New Coronavirus Cases in Past 24 Hours.

"The inquest of the bodies will be done on Saturday. The child survived but has received injury in her hand," a police official told PTI, adding that the minor's condition is stable.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)