Aizawl, Dec 28 (PTI) Two persons including an eight- month-old baby have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the state's tally to 4,184, an official said on Monday.

The two cases were detected in Lawngtlai district through Rapid Antigen Test, he said.

The woman is a staff nurse at Lawngtlai hospital.

Both the patients have developed symptoms of COVID-19, the official said.

Mizoram now has 127 active COVID-19 cases, of which Aizawl district has 64, Lunglei (31), Lawngtlai (11), Serchhip (4), Kolasib (8), Champhai (4), Saitual (2) and Hnahthial (3) cases.

Siaha, Mamit and Khawzawl districts are COVID-19 free as of now.

Mizoram has so far reported eight COVID-19 deaths.

A total of 4,049 people have already recovered from the virus.

Altogether 1,76,234 samples have been tested for COVID-19 till date, including 103 on Sunday.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state is 96.78 per cent and the infection rate is 2.40 per cent, the official added.

