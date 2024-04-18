Aligarh (UP), Apr 18 (PTI) Two truck drivers were charred to death after their vehicles caught fire following a collision here, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in the afternoon when one truck transporting chemicals hit another stationary truck near Nagola village under Jawaan police station in Aligarh district igniting a fire, they said.

A third truck, which was carrying buffaloes and was parked on the roadside, also caught fire after it was hit by the two trucks. Three buffaloes died in the incident, the police said.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

After the fire was contained, the police recovered the remains of two truck drivers, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rural P Bansal said.

The bodies of the victims, who remain unidentified, have been sent for a postmortem, he added.

