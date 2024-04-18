Mandya, April 18: A man laced drinking water with pesticide and gave it to his family, resulting in the death of his wife and two children. The incident was reported from Nagamangala town in Mandya district of Karnataka on Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as 23-year-old Keerthana and her children, four-year-old Jayasimha and one-year-old Rishika. According to the police, Narasimha, mixed the pesticide with the drinking water and gave it to his family. Karnataka Shocker: Congress Worker Murdered, Body Found Hanging From Tree in Gadag District.

Subsequently, Narasimha himself consumed the poisonous water and was shifted to the taluq hospital in Nagamangala town. He had married Keerthana five years ago. Karnataka Shocker: BJP Worker Hacked to Death in Kalaburagi, Family Suspects ‘Supari’ Killing.

The couple had frequent disputes and quarrels. Narasimha had reportedly decided to kill his wife and children and commit suicide. The Nagamangala police have registered a case and are investigating the matter. Narasimha worked as a barber and owned a salon.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 18, 2024 08:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).