Rishikesh, Jul 26 (PTI) A financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh was given on behalf of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to a 25-year-old cancer patient admitted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here on Monday for her further treatment.

The amount was given out of Chief Minister's Discretionary Fund by Dehradun District Magistrate R Rajesh Kumar.

Anu Dhami, who is the mother of a six-month-old child has been battling blood cancer at AIIMS, Rishikesh, Medical Superintendent of the premier health facility B K Bastiya said.

She had exhausted her free treatment limit of Rs 5 lakh under the Ayushman Yojana. The woman has to undergo a bone marrow transplant as part of her treatment, he said.

Her husband Madan Dhami had requested the chief minister for help.

The family hails from Pithoragarh district.

