Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 1 (ANI): Yuvajana Sramika Rythu (YSR) Congress Party chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy said that there was an undeclared emergency-like situation in the state.

Reddy slammed the coalition government for its "draconian rule" by foisting false cases against the opposition while misusing police and warned that all erring persons will be brought to book in the coming days.

Speaking to the media after consoling Prasanna Kumar Reddy and his family members, YS Jagan on Thursday alleged that Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu has been following the vindictive path of attacking houses of political adversaries indiscriminately, which shows that constitutional provisions and democratic values have no place in the state.

"Criticism is common in political circles, but sending mobs with weapons to attack the house of adversaries and deriving sadistic pleasure is evident in recent times with the implementation of the Red Book constitution, as Prasanna Kumar Reddy's house was attacked with his aged mother in the house," the former Chief Minister said.

"The huge posse of police and roads being dug up to halt people coming to see me and the unprecedented restrictions put in place show how much Chandrababu Naidu is scared of YSRCP and his diversion tactics to divert the attention of people from his failure to implement poll promises," Reddy said.

Reddy, who earlier met with Kakani Govardhan Reddy at Nellore jail, said Chandrababu has been deriving "sadistic pleasure" by foisting false cases and putting opposition leaders in jail and filing case after case to keep them in jail for longer periods.

From forwarding news and video clips to questioning the harassment of party leaders, the former CM stated that cases were filed arbitrarily, and the illegal quartz mining case lacks locus standi since the Village Revenue Officer has confirmed that no quarrying activity took place in the area for four years.

"They have also added the SC, ST case, which shows the vindictive nature of the government. Old cases have been retrieved to increase the number of cases," he said.

Govardhan Reddy, accused in four cases, is in jail, while accused one to three have been granted anticipatory bail.

"The flimsy cases being filed against Govardhan Reddy stand testimony of the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. He is in jail for 64 days with 14 cases," Reddy said while listing the YSRCP leaders and their kin who were targeted by the coalition government.

The former CM claimed that TDP leaders have been using foul language against RK Roja, Rajani and attacking Zila Parishad (ZP) Chairperson Uppala Harika, among others.

"If we pay back in the same coin, where will democracy stand?" he questioned, adding, "All sections are unhappy with the government, as students did not get fee reimbursement for six quarters. Farmers are not getting MSP."

"Corruption has been rampant, and police have become collection agents in every constituency, and the spoils are shared by leaders from the local level to the top level. Sand prices have increased manifold, despite the government's policy of free sand. Liquor is being sold above the MRP, and gambling dens are also operating. All the collected money is distributed from top to bottom under the watch of the police," Reddy said. (ANI)

