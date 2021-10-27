Ghazipur (UP), Oct 27 (PTI) The district administration here has attached the under construction shopping complex of Afshan Ansari, wife of don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari.

On the orders of District Magistrate Mangala Prasad Singh, the officials attached the illegal building under the UP Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

The cost of the building in Deodhi Ballabhdas Panch Rasta locality of Ghazipur Nagar is estimated to be around Rs 3 crore, a senior district official said on Wednesday. On the orders of the district magistrate, SDM Sadar Anirudh Pratap Singh, Police Officer-Nagar Ojaswi Chawla, Kotwal Deepender Singh reached the spot on Tuesday and attached it, the official said.

Earlier as well, the administration had confiscated and attached the properties of BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari's family and his gang members.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

Mukhtar Ansari, who was brought from Punjab earlier this year, is presently lodged at Banda jail.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)