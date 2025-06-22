Meerut (UP), Jun 22 (PTI) An undertrial at the Saharanpur district jail accused of murder and robbery escaped from the Meerut Medical College, where he was admitted for treatment three months ago, police said on Sunday.

According to a statement issued by SP (City) Ayush Vikram Singh, the police post in the medical college received information late on Saturday night that the undertrial prisoner, Musahid, fled from the hospital in the intervening night of June 18 and 19.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the police personnel deployed to guard the prisoner were negligent in their duty," the SP said.

An FIR has been registered against one sub-inspector, three head constables, and one constable in this matter, he said.

“We have formed three teams, which include the special operations group (SOG) to trace and arrest Musahid,” the officer said.

Raids are being conducted at Musahid's possible hideouts to ensure his arrest, he added.

