Bijnor (UP), Jul 19 (PTI) A 35-year-old undertrial prisoner died in a fight with another inmate in Bijnor district jail on Saturday, a police officer said.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Bajpai, a fight broke out between two inmates lodged in barrack number 13B of the district jail over some issue on Saturday afternoon. Ashu Chauhan and Jaqib were both undertrial prisoners lodged in barrack number 13B of the district jail, he said.

Ashu, who was beaten up by Jaqib, fainted and was taken to medical college, where doctors declared him dead.

ASP Bajpai said that an FIR was registered in the case based on a complaint from jailor Ravindra Nath.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further action will be taken based on the report, Bajpai said.

