Mussoorie (Uttarakhand) [India], January 25 (ANI): A shrine built in the name of Sufi poet Baba Bulleh Shah was vandalised by unidentified miscreants late Saturday night in the Bala Hissar area of Mussoorie.

As a precautionary measure, police personnel have been deployed at the site, and public access to the area has been restricted. The shrine, built on the property of Wynberg Allen School, was found damaged in the morning.

Also Read | Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Magic Sunday Lottery Result of January 25 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Dehradun SSP Ajay Singh told ANI that, based on a written complaint submitted by members of the Muslim community to the Mussoorie police regarding the demolition of the shrine, he has directed the police to take appropriate action.

While speaking to ANI, Circle Officer Manoj Aswal confirmed the incident, stating, "Yesterday, on the 24th, some individuals trespassed onto the property of the Baba Bulleh Shah shrine and vandalised it. A complaint has been received at the police station regarding this matter."

Also Read | Padma Awards 2026: Dharmendra, V S Achuthanandan Get Padma Vibhushan Award; Rohit Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur Among Padma Shri Honourees.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the law and are investigating the matter. Based on the complaint, three individuals have been named in the FIR, and further investigation is underway to identify more culprits from video footage.

"Yesterday, on the 24th, some individuals trespassed onto the property of the Baba Bulleh Shah shrine and vandalised it. A complaint has been received at the police station regarding this matter. Based on the complaint, a case has been registered under the relevant sections of the law, and further action is being taken...Those involved in the incident have not yet been apprehended. They have been identified. Three individuals have been named in the FIR that we have registered. Three individuals have been named, and as the investigation progresses and we identify more individuals from the video footage, their names will be added to the case...Action will be taken against whoever is found guilty during the investigation." CO Aswal added.

Baba Bulleh Shah, a revered Sufi poet, is known for his famous lines "Na main Hindu na Turk Peshawari, na main Arabi na Lahori, Bulla ki jaana main kaun". (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)