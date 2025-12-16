New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday met the newly appointed National Working President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Nitin Nabin, and conveyed his best wishes for a successful tenure.

In a post on X, Shah wrote, "Met with the newly appointed National Executive President of BJP, Shri @NitinNabin ji, and extended best wishes for his successful tenure."

On Monday, Nitin Nabin assumed charge as the BJP National Working President in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party National President JP Nadda.

Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Delhi BJP Chief Virendraa Sachdeva and other party senior leaders were also present on the occasion.

Nitin Nabin, 45, is the youngest BJP National Working President. A five-time MLA from Bihar, Nabin currently serves as the state's Road Construction Minister and has previously held portfolios including Urban Development and Housing and the Law Department.

During his arrival at the BJP headquarters in Delhi on Monday, Nabin was greeted with rousing sloganeering by party workers. He also paid tributes to Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya at the party headquarters.

The son of veteran BJP leader Navin Kishore Prasad Sinha, Nabin, combines administrative experience with a long organisational career within the party.

Speaking to ANI before departing for Delhi, Nabin expressed gratitude to the people of Bihar and his constituency, crediting their blessings for his elevation to the national role. "People of my constituency gave me blessings. With their blessings, this is happening," he said.

Nabin also acknowledged the guidance and encouragement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, for entrusting him with the responsibility.

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the central leadership, Prime Minister, Home Minister, Defence Minister and everyone in the central leadership for giving me this opportunity. I have the Prime Minister's blessings, and I will further advance the guidance and leadership he has provided.", Nubin added. (ANI)

