Mumbai, December 16: Scammers have found a new way to defraud innocent citizens. In a new online scam that has surfaced recently, fraudsters are sending threatening emails accusing recipients of serious crimes such as child pornography and pedophilia.

The scam recently came to light after influencer and web developer Aakash Rajput shared a video detailing how he received one such email. In the video, Rajput explained how the message alleged that the CBI was “after him” for watching pornographic content. He highlighted several red flags in the email and warned users that anyone could become a victim if they fail to identify these fraudulent tactics. Global OTT Subscription Scam Busted in Noida: 6 Arrested for Duping NRIs With Pirated Streaming Content; Cops Seize 20 Phones, 5 CPUs and Monitors During Raid.

Fake CBI Sends Email Accusing User of Watching Porn

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aakash Amod Rajput | Web Developer (@aakash.a.dev)

Modus Operandi of the Scam

According to Rajput, the first warning sign is the sender’s email address. Despite claiming to be from the CBI or other government departments, the emails are sent from ordinary Gmail accounts. Another common indicator is that the mail is sent using BCC, suggesting it is mass-distributed to multiple recipients. The email typically includes an attachment, often a blurred image file such as a JPEG, which recipients are urged to open or download. Cyber experts warn that downloading such files may install malware or ransomware on the device. The messages also avoid using the recipient’s real name, instead using vague or generic salutations.

Centre Warns Against Fake Letter Seeking Response Over Porn on Devices

The Ministry of Home Affairs has already flagged this scam. In 2024, Cyber Dost, the official cyber safety awareness handle of the ministry, issued a public warning clarifying that the letter circulating online is fake. “No such letter has been issued by any organisation under the Government of India or I4C,” Cyber Dost said in a social media post. Google Sign-In Alert Scam Explained: How This New Online Fraud Works and How To Keep Your Gmail Account Safe.

Govt Warns Against a Viral Letter on Watching Porn

In a letter purportedly issued by Indian Cyber ​​Crime Coordination Center (I4C), several allegations are being leveled at the recipient & a reply is being sought to the letter ✅This letter is #fake ✅No such letter has been issued by any organization under GOI #I4C #MHA pic.twitter.com/wdc7cvZ3fE — CyberDost I4C (@Cyberdost) May 14, 2024

Authorities have urged the public not to panic if they receive such emails and to avoid replying, downloading attachments, or making any payments. For legitimate cybercrime complaints, citizens have been advised to report incidents only through the official government portal at cybercrime.gov.in.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Official handle of Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C)). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 16, 2025 12:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).