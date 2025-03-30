New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday extended wishes on the occasion of Gudi Padwa calling it a festival of "joy" and "enthusiasm."

"Warm wishes to all countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa, a festival of joy and enthusiasm. May your life always be vibrant and glorious, like the Gudi, a symbol of victory, prosperity, and auspiciousness," Shah wrote in a social media post on X.

https://x.com/AmitShah/status/1906160927323693396

Earlier today, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde extended greetings on the occasion of Gudi Padwa and Hindu Nav Varsh.

Deputy CM Shinde also took part in the procession organised by Kopineshwar Mandir in Thane on the occasion of Gudi Padwa and Hindu Nav Varsh.

Speaking to ANI, Shinde stated that Thane is a cultural city and this procession has been carried out for the last 25 years.

"Today, Gudi Padwa and Hindu Nav Varsh are being celebrated, I congratulate and extend my best wishes to the people of Maharashtra. Everyone lives with healthy, happy, joyous in this year... This procession has been carried out for the last 25 years. Thane is a cultural city, and we all take part in it... This 'Gudi' is of the development of Maharashtra..." the Deputy CM said.

In the meanwhile, celebrations also began in Nagpur on the occasion of 'Gudi Padwa' which marks the first day of the Marathi New Year. Children played the traditional lezim as the party of Gudi Padwa celebrations on Sunday.

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu conveyed her greetings to her fellow citizens on the eve of multiple festivals, according to the President's secretariat. In a message, the President has said, "On the auspicious occasion of Chaitra Sukladi, Ugadi, Gudi Padava, Cheti Chand, Navreh and Sajibu Cheiraoba, I extend my greetings and good wishes to all fellow citizens."

"These festivals, celebrated at the onset of spring season, symbolize the beginning of Indian New Year. These festivals showcase our cultural diversity and promote social cohesion. During these festivals, we celebrate the joy of new harvest and express our gratitude to nature," Murmu said.

The statement added, "On these pious occasions, let us strengthen the spirit of harmony and unity and work with renewed energy to take our nation to new heights." (ANI)

