New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): Union Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday chaired a high-level meeting to review the progress of ongoing infrastructure projects of 43 Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) including IITs, IIMs, IIITs, IISERs and Central Universities.

"Secretary, Higher Education, K. Sanjay Murthy, Heads of Higher Education Institutions, senior officials of CPWD, NBCC and Ministry of Education attended the meeting," the Ministry of Education said.

Also Read | Punjab: Masked Man Attacks Granthi of Gurdwara Hatt Sahib in Sultanpur Lodhi, Arrested (Watch Video).

"During the meeting, Union Minister Pradhan directed the Higher Education Institutions to speed up and complete the infrastructure projects by the end of the year," the ministry added.

In the meeting, Dharmendra Pradhan also said that modern infrastructure will be dedicated to the nation soon which will give impetus to our efforts to create 21st-century global citizens.

Also Read | Congress Slams PM Narendra Modi Over Withdrawal of Rs 2,000 Currency Notes, Says 'Typical of Our Self-Styled Vishwaguru'.

The completion of new projects comprises various new academic blocks, labs, hostels and facilities for vocational activities for students of various IITs, IIITs, IIMs, IISERs and Central Universities, the statement said.

The ongoing projects of institutions under school education such as Kendriya Vidyalayas, Jawahar Navodya Vidyalayas, across the country were also reviewed in the meeting, the ministry said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)