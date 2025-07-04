New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): Union Minister for Agriculture, Farmers' Welfare, and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a detailed review meeting with Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah at the State Secretariat in Srinagar on Wednesday, said a statement from the Ministry of Rural Development.

Speaking at a press conference later, Chouhan emphasised that a developed Jammu & Kashmir is crucial to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat'. Several important decisions were taken in the interests of farmers and rural residents of the region, he said.

Also Read | Kidjo, Padukone Make Hollywood Walk of Fame History.

During the interaction with the media alongside Omar Abdullah, Chouhan noted that agriculture remains the backbone of both the Indian and Jammu & Kashmir economies, with nearly 50% of the population depending on it for livelihood. He praised the state's initiative 'KisanKhidmatGhar' -- a one-stop center providing farmers access to all agricultural services under one roof.

Chouhan expressed satisfaction with the variety of horticulture crops grown in the region, such as apples, almonds, and walnuts. However, he also raised a critical issue -- imported plant materials often turn out to be infected after two or three years. To address this, a Rs 150-crore Clean Plant Center will be established in Srinagar under the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH).

Also Read | 'Power Was Misused to Malign Aaditya Thackeray's Image': Sanjay Raut Seeks Apology From Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Nitesh Rane in Disha Salian Death Case.

It will focus on clean, disease-free planting material for apples, almonds, walnuts, and berries. Private nurseries will also be supported to ensure high-quality, pathogen-free plants are made available to farmers.

He also stated that farmers in J&K who have received land allotments from the government but lack official documentation will be considered for inclusion under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme.

The government is also planning to launch the Restructured Weather Based Crop Insurance Scheme (RWBCIS) soon to ensure that horticulture crops are accurately mapped and included under the PM Fasal BimaYojana (PMFBY).

Commenting on the demand for a Regional Horticulture Center in the Jammu region, Shri Chouhan announced that ICAR would support Jammu Agricultural University with the required infrastructure. The minister further said that the current storage limit in CA (Controlled Atmosphere) facilities would be extended from 18 months to 24 months.

For the horticulture mission, subsidies will be provided for up to a storage capacity of 5,000 metric tons, and even those who have constructed facilities with 6,000 MT capacity will be eligible for subsidy up to 5,000 MT. An MoU will also be signed between ICAR and the university to facilitate cooperation.

Highlighting 'saffron' as a symbol of Kashmir's identity, Shri Chouhan announced that the central government would establish a tissue culture lab and nursery to boost saffron production. He said the National Saffron Mission would be revised to suit local conditions, and an expert team of scientists would be formed to improve productivity and reduce losses.

For improving soil health and fertilizer regulation, Quality Control Labs will be set up in Kathua, Baramulla, and Anantnag. Under the RKVY scheme, efforts will also be made to enhance irrigation by bridging gaps from canal to field.

Chouhan recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the region, where he had announced over Rs 4,200 crore under Phase IV of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) to improve road connectivity in rural areas. He appreciated the fast-paced work of the J&K government and said that road construction for remaining areas will begin soon.

He noted that 93% of houses under the PM Awas Yojana have been completed, and the remaining eligible beneficiaries--identified from a pool of 500,000 applicants--will be allotted homes after verification. To alleviate rural poverty, women are being empowered through Self Help Groups under NRLM, with many becoming Lakhpati Didis and even Millionaire Didis earning Rs 10 lakh annually.

Regarding employment, he said that targets have been set to ensure job availability through MGNREGA, and training programs for youth will also begin shortly. The government will also ensure that no eligible farmer is left out of the Kisan Credit Card scheme.

In conclusion, Chouhan said that the government is proud of its achievements and committed to implementing central schemes effectively. Echoing Prime Minister Modi's vision, he assured that all efforts will be made to accelerate the development of Jammu & Kashmir. He thanked the Chief Minister and reaffirmed the commitment to work together for the region's progress. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)