Chandigarh, Jun 13 (PTI) The war memorial coming up in Ambala Cantonment in Haryana will give an insight into events related to the first war of independence in 1857, Union minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey said on Tuesday.

According to a Haryana government statement here, Choubey said that with the efforts of Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij, the grand war memorial is being built in Ambala Cantonment.

Also Read | Online Shopping Scam: Curb Malpractices Like 'Dark Pattern', Government Asks E-Commerce Entities Like Amazon and Flipkart.

Choubey, the Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Consumer Affairs, met Vij at his residence in Ambala.

The two leaders visited the under-construction war memorial. It is being built on 22 acres of land along the Ambala-Delhi National Highway.

Also Read | West Bengal Panchayat Elections 2023: Calcutta High Court Refuses To Consider PILs Seeking Extension of Time for Filing Nominations.

Vij said that the first spark of the 1857 revolt had arisen from Ambala.

Vij directed Public Works Department officials to speed up civil works at the memorial.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)