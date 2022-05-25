Jammu, May 25 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said the administration has made adequate investment for medical education and training during the past three years to protect and promote the health of people in the union territory.

He said this during an event at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi College of Nursing in the Katra area of Reasi district.

"In last three years, we have made adequate investment for medical education and training to protect and promote people's health," Sinha said.

He said there has been an unprecedented hike in the budgetary provisions for the health sector in the union territory during the period.

"We have also tried to reduce inequalities in healthcare in rural areas," the Lt Governor said.

Our focus is availability, quality and affordability to bridge the health gap among people, he added.

"Nursing staff is the backbone of the healthcare sector. The staff is well trained to provide different levels of care in preventive, diagnostic and curative health services," Sinha said, urging the students to work with dedication and compassion to help people.

