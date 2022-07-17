Amroha (UP), Jul 17 (PTI) Five Railway Police Force personnel were booked on Sunday after a 25-year-old man, detained hours ago by them on theft charges, was found dead by the tracks, police said here.

"One SI (sub inspector) Virendra Bisht and four constables Diwakar, Tejender, Usman, and Sanju were named in the FIR along with two unidentified persons,” said Circle Officer Vijay Kumar Rana.

The officer said the deceased, one Vineet, was allegedly detained by the accused on Saturday night. He was found dead near the rail tracks on Sunday morning.

Vineet's famiy has alleged that he was tortured and killed by the accused. His body has been sent for post mortem, police said.

Divisional commandant, RPF, Manoj Kumar said that he has ordered a probe in the matter.

