Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 26 (PTI) Days after the basic education department of Uttar Pradesh sent a notice to a dozen madrasas, asking them to produce documents related to their registration, an order was issued here on Thursday to cancel it.

In a statement, the Basic Siksha Adhikari (BSA) said that the Purkazi Block Education Officer (BEO) had issued notices to some madrasas "mistakenly".

"A clarification has been sought from the Purkazi BEO regarding this. Only the district minority welfare officer has the right to decide about madrasas," the statement said.

"Hence, the notice issued to madrasas by the Purkazi BEO has been cancelled with immediate effect," the statement added.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Education Board termed the notice issued by the BEO on October 17 as illegal.

"Only the minority welfare department has the right to inspect madrasas, and the interference of the basic education department is creating an uncomfortable situation in madrasas," Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Education Board Chairman Iftikhar Ahmed Javed said in a statement.

The Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind had earlier said that it would challenge the notice sent to the madrasas in court.

In the previous notice, the education department had asked over a dozen madrasas in the district operating without proper registration to produce their documents. The notice added that such madrasas if found open will face a fine of Rs 10,000 per day.

