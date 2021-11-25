Lucknow, Nov 25 (PTI) BSP Legislature Party leader in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, Shah Alam, on Thursday resigned as an MLA and from his party, saying their chief Mayawati does not trust him.

Alam, however, did not disclose the party he is intended to join.

"I am mentally disturbed and I have no intention of going to any party right now. I will rest for a few days, " he said.

"I have resigned from the BSP and the Assembly because there was lack of trust between our party leader Mayawati and me. When our leader does not have faith in us, then what will we do by staying in the party," Alam told PTI.

In a letter to the BSP supremo, the Mubarakpur MLA said, "You have given me ticket of MLA twice in 2012 and 2017 from Mubarakpur and I also won the elections. From 2012 till now, I have been a party loyalist and have fulfilled every responsibility given by you."

"But after the meeting with you held on November 21, I realised that you are not satisfied with my work in spite of complete loyalty and sincerity," he said.

In such a situation, Alam said he is resigning as an MLA and the BSP Legislature Party leader. He urged Mayawati to accept his resignation.

Earlier this year, BSP leader Lalji Verma was expelled from the party for anti-party activities.

