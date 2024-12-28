New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Saturday.

Sources said Adityanath extended an invitation to Shah for the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, to be held from January 13 to February 26.

Details of the meeting were not immediately known but both leaders were believed to have discussed various issues concerning Uttar Pradesh, the sources said.

