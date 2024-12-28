Mumbai, December 28: The Maharashtra government's popular Ladki Bahin Yojana turned out to be a game-changer for BJP-led MahaYuti in the 2024 assembly eletions. Under this scheme, eligible women receive INR 1,500 monthly. However, due to the assembly elections, payments were temporarily halted. Now, Ladki Bahin Yojana December installments have resumed, with women starting to receive their dues.

According to a Times Now Marathi report, a key update regarding the scheme is that women must have their Aadhaar card linked to their bank accounts to receive benefits. Those who had applied in July and August but didn’t receive payments due to lack of Aadhaar seeding can now claim their due payments. Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare confirmed that women who registered during this period and later linked their Aadhaar will receive their Ladki Bahin Yojana payments from the time they applied. When Will Maharashtra Women Receive INR 2,100 per Month Under Ladki Bahin Yojana? Aditi Tatkare Gives Update.

Ladki Bahin Yojana Installments Being Released

Women who applied in July and August but didn't receive any money due to Aadhaar issues are set to receive a total of INR 9,000, including the December installment. The payments are being distributed in phases: the first phase targets 12.87 lakh women who have completed Aadhaar seeding, while the second phase will cover 67.92 lakh beneficiaries. Ladki Bahin Yojana: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Says Scheme Beneficiary List To Be Scrutinised.

While the current payments stand at INR 1,500 per month, there are promises to increase the benefit to INR 2,100 after March. Aditi Tatkare indicated that a final decision on this increase will be made after the budget session.

