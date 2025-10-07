Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 7 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath distributed sewing machines, laptops, and certificates to approximately 250 participants at the 14th session of the Sewing, Embroidery, and Computer Training Centre, which is operated by the Kashi Annapurna Anna Kshetra Trust.

The event took place at the Annapurna Rishikul Brahmacharyashram Sanskrit College in Shivpur on Monday, underscoring the government's commitment to supporting skill development among young people, as stated in the release.

Addressing the crowd, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath thanked Mahant Shankar Puri of the Annapurna Ashram for organising the grand event.

He congratulated Mahant Shankar Puri and the entire team on the 108-year-old ashram, which has been operating on the land of Mother Annapurna, and for their numerous charitable works. He also congratulated all the students, daughters, and sisters for receiving this type of training.

He said that after worshipping Mother Jagat Janani, we are all present today on the occasion of Sharad Purnima for this sacred event dedicated to Mother Annapurna.

The Chief Minister stated that this program, in conjunction with the Mission Shakti initiative being implemented in the state, demonstrates reverence and respect for women's self-reliance. We are able to obtain food only as a prasad from Mother Annapurna. He said that we are all fortunate that Kashi is being led by the world's most popular leader, the Prime Minister.

He specifically emphasised that the Prime Minister's initiative, "Beti Bachao Beti Padhao," is dedicated to the upliftment of women, including providing housing to 6 million women in the state, providing toilets to over 120 million people, providing gas connections to over 100 million people, and providing house documents to 30 million people. The government is continuously empowering women through health, education, and skill missions, making them self-reliant.

He pointed out that after agriculture, the textile sector provides the largest number of jobs in the world. He told the women that the more they sew, the more their income will increase. He also cited the example of the One District, One Product initiative in the state, stating that the fabrics produced by women here will be worn by women worldwide.

A Vastra Mitra Park is being built on 1,100 acres in the state capital. Textile parks are being developed in numerous locations across the state, which will prove beneficial for future textile employment.

This monastery is also continually working to promote Sanskrit, the divine language. Students from the Sanskrit College at the Annapurna Temple chant Vedic mantras during all programs, creating a spiritual atmosphere. Cow service is also being performed here very effectively. This has been the culture of India, a system that these monasteries are rapidly advancing.

Here, students are provided with modern education while remaining connected to the Sanskrit tradition. In the future, Sanskrit will be the language that connects the world. To promote Sanskrit, the government is continually working to provide scholarships, accommodations, and advanced research facilities.

The world's first university, Takshila, is also a gift of India, whose product was Panini, whose grammar is evident. Maharishi Valmiki wrote the world's first Sanskrit epic. Sanskrit is the language of divine knowledge, in which, along with spiritual knowledge, feelings are also required; only then will the path to world welfare emerge.

Before this, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the program by lighting a lamp after offering flowers to the pictures of Mata Saraswati, Mahadev and Mata Annapurna. Mahant Shankar Puri of Annapurna Temple welcomed and saluted Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, thanking him for attending the program.

On this occasion, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Stamp and Court Registration Fees Ravindra Jaiswal, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for AYUSH and Food Security Dr. Dayashankar Mishra 'Dayalu', District Panchayat President Poonam Maurya, MLC Hansraj Vishwakarma, MLC Rai Dharmendra Singh, MLC Annapurna Singh, former Minister and MLA Dr. Neelkanth Tiwari, MLA Dr. Awadhesh Singh, MLA Dr. Sunil Patel, MLA Tribhuvan Ram, MLA Sushil Singh, Metropolitan President Pradeep Agrahari, Divisional Commissioner S. Rajlingam, Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal, DIG Vaibhav Krishna, Additional Police Commissioner Shivhari Meena, Chief Development Officer Himanshu Nagpal and other officials were prominently present. (ANI)

