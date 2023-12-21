Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 21 (ANI): Taking a tough stance against officials who neglect or mishandle complaints received through Integrated Grievance Redressal System (IGRS) portal, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered strong actions against the concerned officials in a recent review meeting of the IGRS portal.

The Chief Minister sought an explanation from half a dozen concerned officials and also served suspension notices to some of them who have been found guilty, as per a release issued from the Chief Minister's office on Thursday.

The Chief Minister's Office has issued directives to officials of the Appointment Department, Rural Development Department, Home Department, Food Security and Drug Administration Department, and Urban Development Department to take action against negligent officials.

Secretary to Chief Minister Amit Singh said that CM Yogi has taken cognizance of the negligence in resolving the complaints of IGRS. In one instance, even after eight months of the complainant's file going missing in Tehsil Narwal of Kanpur city to the Appointment Department, no action was taken by the Additional District Magistrate against the then reader in court, Anuj Tripathi, even though he was found guilty. Instructions have been given to the Additional District Magistrate to serve him a notice seeking clarification.

"Similarly, in village Salahpur, Block Bhadaiya of Sultanpur, on the complaint of releasing the first instalment of the Prime Minister Awas Yojana to the ineligible due to not paying a bribe to the Principal Secretary, a mid-term adverse entry was given to the concerned Village Development Officer, but the matter was taken up by the Block Development Officer. The special was closed after flagging the category, which eliminated the option of giving feedback to the complainant, resulting in a violation of the government order," the release stated.

On this, the Rural Development Department has been instructed by the Chief Minister's Office to suspend the Block Development Officer and take departmental action.

Additionally, the Block Development Officer has been issued a clarification notice for negligence in addressing the complaint, leaving the under-construction road of Gram Panchayat incomplete in Kushinagar.

"Regarding a complaint on IGRS about cutting and selling of trees on Gram Sabha land in village Hansapur of Kadipur tehsil in Sultanpur, a superficial report was given on the portal due to the negligence of the Jaisinghpur area officer and the sub-inspector of Motigarhpur police station. On this, the Home Department has been directed by the Chief Minister's Office to issue a clarification notice to Area Officer Jaisinghpur and suspend Motigarpur in-charge inspector, with instructions for departmental action," as per the release.

Similarly, the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department has been instructed to take departmental action against the negligence on the part of Food Safety Officer AS Gangwar in the complaint received from the village Pedabahar of Hardoi.

"Additionally, a complaint was registered on the IGRS portal regarding negligence in the cleaning and construction of drains in Sitapur. During the review meeting of the IGRS portal, separate reports of Executive Officers in Biswan Municipality and Sitapur were found, indicating that the complaint was not adequately resolved," as per the release.

In response, the District Magistrate mentioned alerting Biswan Municipality Executive Officer Vijaypal Singh and Sitapur Municipality Executive Officer Vaibhav Tripathi. Consequently, the Urban Development Department has been instructed by the Chief Minister's Office to suspend both officers and initiate departmental action. (ANI)

