Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jun 28 (PTI) A special MP/MLA court here on Wednesday acquitted former legislator Shahnawaz Rana and his driver in a 2012 case of violation of the model code of conduct due to insufficient evidence.

Special judge Mayan Jaiswal noted that the prosecution failed to prove its allegations against the duo.

According to assistant prosecution officer Arvind Kumar, police registered a case against Rana and his car driver Alamgir under relevant sections at the Jansath police station in January 2012 alleging violation of the model code of conduct.

