Saharanpur, June 28: Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad was shot at by unidentified assailants in Deoband on Wednesday, police said. He had gone to attend a 'terhavi' ritual at a supporter's home. The attack occurred when Azad left the spot in his SUV.

"The assailants were in a car and opened fire on Azad's SUV from the right side. A bullet grazed his abdomen. He has been admitted to a hospital," Superintendent of Police (City) Abimanyu Manglik said. Chandra Shekhar Aazad Shot At in UP Video: Bhim Army Chief's Convoy Attacked by Armed Men in Saharanpur.

Video: Chandra Shekhar Aazad Shot at in UP

#WATCH | "I don't remember well but my people identified them. Their car went towards Saharanpur. We took a U-Turn. Five of us, including my younger brother, were in the car when the incident occurred..," says Bhim Army leader and Aazad Samaj Party - Kanshi Ram chief, Chandra… pic.twitter.com/MLeVR8poaN — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2023

Police sources said the assailants sped away from the spot following the attack. Police are investigating the matter.

