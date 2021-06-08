Noida (UP), Jun 8 (PTI) Counterfeit Azithromycin and Favipiravir medicines, which are used in treatment of Covid patients, with a face value worth Rs 25 lakh were seized from an illegal drug-manufacturing unit in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Tuesday, officials said.

The illegal unit, which is located on the first floor of a private building in Ecotech 3 police station, is connected to a larger counterfeit medicine nexus with links in Meerut and supply chain in Mumbai, the police said.

"On the basis of information that emerged following some arrests in Meerut and Meerut, this site was raided by the local police and the Gautam Buddh Nagar Drug department along with Revenue officials," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Ankur Aggarwal said.

"“Counterfeit Azithromycin and Favipravir medicines, both packed and loose, were found from the site besides packing wrappers and equipment used to make and pack the medicines," the officer said.

According to the police, the counterfeit medicines seized have a face value of Rs 25 lakh while the equipment is pegged at another Rs 25 lakh.

No person involved in the illegal drug-making was found at the site while the building, which was rented out by its owner just a month ago, was locked, prompting the police to break open the lock to enter it, officials said.

"The whole process was video-graphed," the Additional DCP said.

He said the police had got the information of this illegal and unauthorized drug-manufacturing unit following some arrests in Meerut and Mumbai recently related to production and supply of counterfeit drugs.

Further legal proceedings are underway, the officer added.

