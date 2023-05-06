Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 6 (ANI): A fire broke out at Sarafa market in the Alamgiri Ganj area in Bareilly, informed officials on Friday.

Two fire tenders reached the spot and the fire was later doused off.

Further details are awaited on the matter.

Last month, around 40 shops were gutted in a massive fire after that broke out in one of them and quickly spread to adjacent structures in the Kidwai Nagar area of Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur.

No casualty or injury to anyone was reported in the incident.

Kanpur City Fire Department officials said that the exact cause of the fire could not be ascertained.

"Two fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze," they said, adding that the situation is under control.

"Of the 40 shops, four were destroyed completly in the fire," officials said.

"No loss of life was reported so far," they added. (ANI)

