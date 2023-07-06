Budaun/ Etah (UP), Jul 6 (PTI) Four persons were killed in separate incidents of lightning strikes in Budaun and Etah districts on Thursday, officials said.

Dataganj SDM Dharmendra Kumar Singh said farmers Bablu (30) and Varjeet Yadav (32) were returning home on a motorbike from Ushait Bazar, when lightning struck the area along with heavy rain, killing both on the spot.

In another lightning incident in Ushait town, Anshika (11) died when she was returning home after school.

The three bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the SDM said, adding that a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each will be given to the family of the deceased.

In Etah's Khanjarpur village, Dharmendra (32) died due to lightning when he had gone out during heavy rain to fetch fodder for his cattle, Jaithara SHO Khushiram said.

Dharmendra's body has been sent for post-mortem, the SHO said.

