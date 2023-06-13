Lucknow, Jun 13 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Tuesday felicitated 18 artistes for their outstanding contribution in the field of music and dance.

On this occasion, the culture departments of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh also signed a Memorandum of Understanding for a cultural coordination.

A spokesperson for the Raj Bhavan said that the UP Sangeet Natak Akademi Samman Samaroh was held under the chairpersonship of Governor Anandiben Patel in Raj Bhavan.

The governor felicitated 18 selected artistes at the function for their diverse contribution in the field of music, drama and dance arts.

The governor said that promotion of various traditions of music and dance arts by the Sangeet Natak Akademi is a commendable step.

She said as far as possible, parents should take their children on tours within the state and to neighbouring states, so that they can imbibe the cultural diversity and artistry of the country.

On the occasion, officials of culture department of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for mutual cultural coordination.

The governor expressed confidence that this MoU would strengthen the cultural heritage of both the states.

State Culture and Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh said that unity in diversity in India is exemplary for the whole world.

Expressing happiness over the MoU signed between Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh for cultural partnership, he said that there is a strong connection between the cultures of both the states. There is a lot of similarity in folk songs and dances in both the regions.

Culture and Tourism Minister of Madhya Pradesh Usha Thakur expressed happiness over the cultural partnership between the two states and said working together will open up many options.PTI SAB

