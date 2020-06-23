Noida (UP), Jun 23 (PTI) The Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Tuesday arrested the husband of a woman, who died on Monday allegedly after falling off the terrace of her first-floor residence in Greater Noida, in a suspected dowry death case, officials said.

The couple, Sangeeta and Kanhaiyya Lal, had got married on June 15 and lived in Surajpur area where the incident took place around 4 am on Monday, the police said. Sangeeta, 27, had got injured after the fall and was taken to a private hospital where she succumbed to the injuries, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Women Safety, Vrinda Shukla said.

Also Read | ICMR Advices States, Public and Private Hospitals to Scale-Up COVID-19 Testing by Combination of Various Tests: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 23, 2020.

"A complaint was made by the parents of the woman who alleged violence and dowry harassment by her husband. The woman had got married just a week prior to her death," Shukla said.

"The man has been arrested and sent to jail while further proceedings are underway," she added.

Also Read | Indian Railways to Give Full Refund for All Tickets Booked on or Before April 14, 2020 for Regular Time-Tabled Trains.

The FIR has been registered at Surajpur police station under Indian Penal Code sections 498 A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 304 B (dowry death) besides relevant provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act, the police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)