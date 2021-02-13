Noida (UP), Feb 13 (PTI) The body of a four-and-half-year-old boy was found in Greater Noida on Saturday, more than a fortnight after his kidnapping, with the police arresting one of the two suspects in the case, officials said.

The boy lived in Surajpur area of Greater Noida and had gone missing from outside his home on January 24 after which a 'missing' FIR was lodged and search launched, the officials said.

"During investigation, the police found the link of a neighbour of the child in the case and it turned out he and his friend had kidnapped the boy for ransom," Greater Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police Harish Chander said.

He said Anil, the friend of neighbour Vijay, has been arrested and based on inputs from him the body was recovered from a marsh in a forest area of Greater Noida.

"Anil told police that he and Vijay wanted to make some money and that is why they had thought of the plan to kidnap the child," Chander said.

Both the accused belong to Kannauj district and searches are on to arrest Vijay, he added.

