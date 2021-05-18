Pratapgarh (UP), May 18 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping two minor girls in a village here, police said on Tuesday.

A case was registered under relevant Sections of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Kotwali police station on Monday.

Station House Officer (SHO) Ravindranath Rai said the victims aged, 9 and 7, were sent for medical examination after a complaint was received from their family. CORR NAV

