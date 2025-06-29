Sant Kabir Nagar (UP), Jun 29 (PTI) A 12-year-old boy drowned while bathing in the Saryu River here on Sunday, police said.

Shaurya Ojha, a resident of Defra village, had gone to Bidhar Ghat in the Dhanghata area to bathe in the river along with his grandfather, Nityanand Ojha. He slipped and drowned in the river, they said.

Some local residents jumped into the river to save him; however, it took half an hour to find him. He was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, police said.

