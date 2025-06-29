Mumbai, June 29: A long list of bank holidays is lined up for July 2025, with banks scheduled to remain shut for up to 13 days due to regional festivals, Sundays, and second and fourth Saturdays. According to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) official calendar, there is no nationwide bank holiday on July 7 on account of Muharram. This is because Muharram is likely to be observed on July 6, which falls on a Sunday this year. As a result, a separate bank holiday has not been declared for July 7. However, online banking services will remain functional on all days. Stock Market Holidays in July 2025: Will Share Market Remain Open on 7 July for Muharram? NSE and BSE To Remain Closed for Trading for 8 Days, Check Full List Here.

While there is no centralised holiday on July 7, some states may declare a local bank holiday depending on the sighting of the moon. In addition to Muharram, banks will remain closed on state-specific festivals like Kharchi Puja, Beh Deinkhlam, and Drukpa Tshe-zi, among others. Weekend closures also add to the total number of non-working days, making prior planning essential for customers. Scroll below to check the complete list of Bank Holidays in July 2025. Nationwide Holiday in India on 7 July 2025 for Muharram? 7th July Public Holiday Not Yet Officially Declared, Check if Stock Markets, Banks, Schools and Colleges Remain Open or Closed.

July 2025 Bank Holiday List

Date Day Occasion States/Regions July 3 Thursday Kharchi Puja Agartala, Tripura July 5 Saturday Guru Hargobind Ji’s Birthday Jammu and Kashmir July 6 Sunday Weekly Holiday (Also likely Muharram) Nationwide July 12 Saturday Second Saturday Nationwide July 13 Sunday Weekly Holiday Nationwide July 14 Monday Beh Deinkhlam Festival Shillong, Meghalaya July 16 Wednesday Harela Festival Dehradun, Uttarakhand July 17 Thursday U Tirot Singh Death Anniversary Shillong, Meghalaya July 19 Saturday Ker Puja Agartala, Tripura July 20 Sunday Weekly Holiday Nationwide July 26 Saturday Fourth Saturday Nationwide July 27 Sunday Weekly Holiday Nationwide July 28 Monday Drukpa Tshe-zi Gangtok, Sikkim

While banks will remain shut on these designated holidays and weekends, customers can continue to access essential services through online banking, mobile apps, ATMs, and digital payment platforms. However, transactions like cheque clearance, NEFT, and RTGS might experience delays on these non-working days. It's important to note that while Muharram is expected on July 6 (Sunday), no separate bank holiday has been declared on July 7, as per the RBI website. To avoid any inconvenience, customers are advised to plan their financial tasks in advance.

