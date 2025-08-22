Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh), August 22 (ANI): In a joint operation by Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) and Fatehpur Police, a murder accused was injured during an encounter on Thursday night, police said.

According to Superintendent of Police, Gramin Jhansi, Arvind Kumar, the murder accused has been identified as Deepak alias Pradeep. He was charged with a murder case and had a reward of Rs 25,000 on him. The police officials have recovered weapons from his custody, and further investigation is to proceed after interrogation.

"In a joint operation by the SWAT team and Fatehpur Police, an encounter broke out with a miscreant. The miscreant sustained a bullet injury to his leg and has been hospitalised. His name is Deepak alias Pradeep. He was wanted in a murder case and had a reward of Rs 25,000 on him. Weapons have been recovered from him. Further investigation will proceed after interrogation," Arvind Kumar said in a statement.

Earlier in May, wanted criminal Bhupendra Gwalah got injured in an encounter with Jhansi Police. He was shot at by police in an attempt to capture him.

Superintendent of Police (SP) of Rural Jhansi, Arvind Kumar, said, "He (criminal) was spotted on a motorcycle when the Moth police were conducting a check. As he saw the police, he fired at the police and ran towards the jungle."

The SP added that, upon investigation, the police discovered that Gwalah was a wanted criminal and that there is also a case of theft against him at the Moth police station.

"The encounter was conducted by the SSP, Moth station and SWAT," SP Arvind Kumar told the media.

The police recovered a stolen battery, a suspicious motorcycle without a number plate and a pistol along with cartridges from him. SP Kumar informed the media that the criminal had a Rs 25,000 award against him. He added, "The interrogation and investigation of cases against him are going on." (ANI)

