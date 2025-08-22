Bengaluru, August 22: After a gap of two years, the Karnataka government has announced a special concession for motorists with long-pending traffic fines. The scheme offers a 50% rebate on e-challan payments issued by the traffic police department. Effective from August 23 to September 12, 2025, the initiative will benefit thousands of vehicle owners in Bengaluru (Bangalore) who have accumulated fines for various violations. Authorities said the move aims to provide financial relief while motivating motorists to clear dues and follow traffic rules.

According to officials, only e-challan penalties are eligible for the rebate. Citizens are urged to take advantage of the limited-time offer and avoid further legal action. Previous drives of a similar nature in 2023 witnessed overwhelming public response and helped recover large amounts in unpaid fines.

Where To Pay Pending Challan Online?

Vehicle owners can pay fines conveniently through multiple digital and offline platforms:

Karnataka State Police (KSP) app

BTP ASTraM app introduced by Bangalore Traffic Police

Karnataka One and Bangalore One websites

By providing vehicle registration details at the nearest traffic police station or the Traffic Management Centre

How to Pay Traffic Fines Online in Bangalore?

The following are the step-by-step process to pay traffic fine/e-challan issued for the vehicle online, in Bangalore.

Open any app provided above

Enter your name and email id. Make sure that the vehicle is registered with the same person whose name is entered for a successful payment

Confirm the amount of fine issued before making the payment

Choose a suitable mode to make the payment of your e-challan

Validate your entries by entering the captcha provided

Complete your payment of e-challan.

Authorities have emphasised that the 50% rebate is valid only until September 12, after which regular fines will apply. Motorists are advised to check for pending challans linked to their vehicle registration numbers and clear dues promptly.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police, in its official statement on X (formerly Twitter), urged residents to make use of this opportunity to reduce financial burdens while ensuring traffic discipline. This scheme is expected to see a strong response once again, encouraging citizens to settle dues without delay.

