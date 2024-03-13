Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 13 (ANI): One more person Mahendra Sharma was arrested from Haryana's Jind on Wednesday in the Uttar Pradesh police constable recruitment examination paper leak case.

After the arrest was made, Sharma was sent to jail in the case registered in Kankarkheda police station of Meerut.

During interrogation, Mahendra Sharma revealed, "On February 15, Vikram Pahal took the arrested Mahendra Sharma to a resort in Gurugram Manesar. There were already 400 examinees present in this resort and a young man named Gaurav Chaudhary had brought other examinees to the resort in 10/12 buses."

Vikram Pahal had promised to give Rs 2 lakh to Mahendra Sharma, who was arrested for helping him, he revealed further.

"Vikram Pahal had called a meeting with about 1000 candidates gathered at the resort. On 16, at 11:00 am, Vikram Pahal along with his colleagues reached the resort with the question paper and answer key of the second shift examinations held on February 18," Mahendra Sharma revealed during the probe.

"Vikram Pahal, along with a person named Abhishek Shukla and Ravi, planned to put out the UP Police recruitment paper in Delhi even before the examination. They tried to gather as many candidates as possible to study the paper at a resort in Gurugram," said Sharma.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board Chairperson, Renuka Mishra was sacked by the UP Government.

Rajeev Krishna has been given additional charge as Recruitment Board Chairperson.

It is noteworthy that more than 48 lakh candidates participated on February 17 and 18 in the constable recruitment exam in Uttar Pradesh.

On February 24, the Uttar Pradesh Police Police Recruitment and Promotion Board cancelled the written examination for direct recruitment-2023 to the posts of reserved civilian police in Uttar Pradesh Police. (ANI)

